Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $809,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.