Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 310.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $70.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

