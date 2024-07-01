Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $964,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 41.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $34.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

