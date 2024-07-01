Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

XLG opened at $45.75 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

