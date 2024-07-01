Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

