Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,038 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NU by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,552,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,443 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NU by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

NU Stock Down 0.2 %

NU opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.