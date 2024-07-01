Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $11.06. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 11,689 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Stories

