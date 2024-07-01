Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 203.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 997 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

COST stock opened at $849.99 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $524.63 and a 1-year high of $873.96. The firm has a market cap of $376.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $801.95 and its 200-day moving average is $740.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.85.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

