Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 405,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,271.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 405,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,848 shares of company stock worth $1,547,562. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

