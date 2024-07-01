Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.