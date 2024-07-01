Critical Analysis: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) versus Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVRx and Sigyn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $39.29 million 6.59 -$41.20 million ($2.47) -4.85 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CVRx and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVRx presently has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.45%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

CVRx has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.84, indicating that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -123.58% -66.05% -46.99% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,022.38%

Summary

CVRx beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

