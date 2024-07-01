CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $75,730,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.71. 410,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,387. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

