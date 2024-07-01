Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stake Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $72,627,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 656,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.74. 70,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,445. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

