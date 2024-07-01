CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment accounts for 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 1.5 %

CVV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,396. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVD Equipment ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

