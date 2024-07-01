CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 76,632.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3,191.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 104,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. 343,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,474. CVR Energy has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

