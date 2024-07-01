CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,640,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 17,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $987,041,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,040,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

