CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CXAI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 123,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,018. CXApp has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a negative net margin of 791.55%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

