D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after buying an additional 234,715 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

