D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $355,000 Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of PLOW opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $540.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $95.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

