D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,441,000 after buying an additional 723,106 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,594,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,574 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,505 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after buying an additional 2,276,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,561,000 after buying an additional 410,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $64.33 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

