D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 1,192 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after purchasing an additional 844,298 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $117,299,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $213.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

