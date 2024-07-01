D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 256 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $23,926,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,014,000 after buying an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.7 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $83.25 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.