D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 256 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $23,926,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,014,000 after buying an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.7 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $83.25 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.