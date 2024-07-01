D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 620 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Monro by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Monro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 118,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth $597,000.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $713.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

