D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes $340,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $391.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

