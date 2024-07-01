D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.31

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 335971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $652.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

