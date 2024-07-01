Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $36,453.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,171,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,830,982.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,207,830. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the first quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 728,240 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.