Denison Mines Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.83 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,986.78% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DML. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$2.74 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.54 and a 1-year high of C$3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

