Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives $6.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DSGN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DSGN opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.87. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.31.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Design Therapeutics Company Profile
Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Design Therapeutics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.