Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFEM stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

