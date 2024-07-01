Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,621,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,729,000 after purchasing an additional 254,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after acquiring an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 357,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 845,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.