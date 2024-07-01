Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 268,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,445,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,370,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,963,000 after purchasing an additional 253,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

