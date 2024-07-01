Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 73,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,584,000 after acquiring an additional 237,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.