Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.25

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.25 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 38189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

