Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,184,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 7,250,369 shares.The stock last traded at $46.93 and had previously closed at $48.50.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

