Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 238,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 649,859 shares.The stock last traded at $103.62 and had previously closed at $100.99.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,356 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

