Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. 351,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,039,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

