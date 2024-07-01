Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 4%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $117.99. 365,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,548,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.44.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $118.31.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $10,180,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $325,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.