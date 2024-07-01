Diversified Trust Co Acquires 11,876 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.44. The company had a trading volume of 383,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.18.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

