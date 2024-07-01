Diversified Trust Co Acquires 16,169 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 267.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.1% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.26. 4,385,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,003,027. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

