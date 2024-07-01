Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 15,390 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.17. The company had a trading volume of 734,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,701. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.77 and a 52-week high of $119.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

