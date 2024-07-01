Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $6.81 on Monday, reaching $337.43. The stock had a trading volume of 576,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.80. The stock has a market cap of $334.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.