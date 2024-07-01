Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after buying an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,206. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

