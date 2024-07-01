Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $365.86. The company had a trading volume of 540,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,714. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $370.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.