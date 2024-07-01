Diversified Trust Co Buys 264 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $6.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.96. 182,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.78. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

