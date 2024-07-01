Diversified Trust Co Buys 49,053 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after buying an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $108,332,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.43. 4,148,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,555,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

