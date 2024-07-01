Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,845 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,977. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

