Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,481.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 61,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.82. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $344.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

About HCA Healthcare



HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

