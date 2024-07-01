Diversified Trust Co Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $438,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 158.4% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $488,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.98. The stock had a trading volume of 603,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

