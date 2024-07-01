Diversified Trust Co Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.65. The stock had a trading volume of 742,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

