Diversified Trust Co Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KNSL traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.91. 41,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

